AlphaQuest LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Waters Corporation $WAT

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 50,228.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,111,000 after acquiring an additional 661,004 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 676.8% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 705,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,112,000 after acquiring an additional 614,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3,349.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,928,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,125,000 after acquiring an additional 276,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $94,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Stock Performance
NYSE WAT opened at $301.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.
About Waters
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
