AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. $NGS

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4,293.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 413,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,017.50. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean K. Holley acquired 4,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,135.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,048 shares in the company, valued at $99,135.52. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE NGS opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.57. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Natural Gas Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Natural Gas Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

