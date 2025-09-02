AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stake in The Western Union Company $WU

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Union by 45.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 188.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Trading Up 1.8%

WU opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 66.11% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WU

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other news, CEO Devin Mcgranahan acquired 176,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,498,230.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,125 shares in the company, valued at $7,752,431.25. This trade represents a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Cagwin acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,107.96. This represents a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.