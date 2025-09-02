AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Corporation $MBWM

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBWM. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBWM opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.02 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

