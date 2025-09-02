AlphaQuest LLC Sells 15,083 Shares of Olin Corporation $OLN

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 62,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 149,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Olin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 201,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $126,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $363,070.89. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Olin from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

OLN stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.23 and a beta of 1.61. Olin Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

