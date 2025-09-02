AlphaQuest LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,000. This represents a 8.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.