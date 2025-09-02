AlphaQuest LLC Trims Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. $SPHR

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 765.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 88,093 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 4,769.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $4.96. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sphere Entertainment

About Sphere Entertainment

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.