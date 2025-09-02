American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 789,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 637,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

