American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellium SE $CSTM

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,518,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after buying an additional 708,412 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,445,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 292,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,481,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 622,367 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,426,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $19,630,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Constellium Profile

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

