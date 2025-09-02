American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 546,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,013,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 342,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 263,269 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,876,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 160,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,479,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 583,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 366,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,995.10. This represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Sue Ferguson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,102.24. This represents a 46.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.26%.The firm had revenue of $933.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SBH. Wall Street Zen lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBH

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.