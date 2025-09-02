Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 103.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 64.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 256.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

