ARK Fintech Innovation ETF $ARKF Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 654.1% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 226,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,007,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,391,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

