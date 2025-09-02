Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 169,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,411 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 195.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

ABG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $251.46 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $312.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.01 and its 200-day moving average is $238.08.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%.Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dean Calloway sold 400 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.40, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,048. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $152,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,305.50. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,157 shares of company stock valued at $541,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

