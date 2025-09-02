Ashland Inc. $ASH Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Ashland worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 276.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 46.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.
ASH opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.86%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.
Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.
