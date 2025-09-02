Astria Therapeutics, Inc. $ATXS Position Cut by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,295 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,680,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 346,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 299,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $348.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astria Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

