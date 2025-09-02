Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 127.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,609,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 640,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 235.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.3%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.33 and a beta of 3.28. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,749,348. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $2,026,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,663 shares in the company, valued at $126,996,817.57. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,477 shares of company stock worth $14,924,815 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

