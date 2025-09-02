Brf S.A. $BRFS Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,234 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BRF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in BRF by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in BRF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 68,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

BRFS opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

