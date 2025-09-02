Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.01. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

