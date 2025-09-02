Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.77.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

