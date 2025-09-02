Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.30 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 110.80 ($1.50). 860,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,488,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.60).

Ceres Power Trading Down 2.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.96. The company has a market capitalization of £209.12 million, a P/E ratio of -737.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

