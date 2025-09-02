CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Position Trimmed by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE CF opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

