Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Stake Decreased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Champion Homes by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,646,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after acquiring an additional 241,326 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Champion Homes by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 340,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 151,488 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Champion Homes in the first quarter worth about $13,736,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Champion Homes by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 247,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 141,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Champion Homes by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 527,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after buying an additional 123,097 shares during the period.

Champion Homes Stock Up 0.7%

SKY stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.18. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.18 million. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Champion Homes

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $65,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,376.32. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Champion Homes

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.