Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Purchased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,412,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,866,000 after buying an additional 458,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,930,000 after buying an additional 1,452,474 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,534,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,918,000 after acquiring an additional 779,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,469,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,953,000 after acquiring an additional 357,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

CWAN stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $159,447.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,135.96. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 132,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,980. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,414. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

