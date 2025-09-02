Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 126,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 611.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 85,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 134,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 65,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.