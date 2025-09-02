Comerica Bank Buys 4,755 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 159,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,271,000 after purchasing an additional 92,034 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,861,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,064,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

