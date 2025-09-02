Comerica Bank Cuts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 113.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

