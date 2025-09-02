Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,524 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,730.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

