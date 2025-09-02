Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wingstop by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,517,000 after purchasing an additional 496,717 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,817,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $212,672,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 446,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,744,000 after purchasing an additional 178,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Wingstop by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 387,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,257,000 after purchasing an additional 97,855 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $296.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.52.

Shares of WING opened at $328.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.87. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $4,421,118.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $1,666,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,034.18. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $8,118,535. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

