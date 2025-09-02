Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Griffon worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Griffon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Griffon by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after buying an additional 44,166 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Griffon Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.95 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

