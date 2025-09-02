Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 159.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 661.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,313 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $22,398,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 41.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,094,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $19,052,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,345,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,876,000 after acquiring an additional 693,473 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

