Comerica Bank Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,951,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $909,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $251.46 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $312.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Dean Calloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.40, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,048. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $152,562.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,305.50. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,157 shares of company stock worth $541,013. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.