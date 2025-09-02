Comerica Bank Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Comerica Bank cut its position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Brink’s worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brink's alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Brink’s by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Brink’s news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 21,700 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $2,380,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,023.60. This trade represents a 49.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 540 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,345. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,058 shares of company stock worth $2,946,513 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brink’s Price Performance

BCO stock opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $115.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brink’s

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.