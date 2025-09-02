Comerica Bank Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa $AA

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Alcoa by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.86%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

