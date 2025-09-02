Comerica Bank Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Align Technology by 58.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,937,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,800,000 after purchasing an additional 716,954 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 510.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,396,000 after purchasing an additional 591,588 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 4,217.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Align Technology by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 333.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 197,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Align Technology stock opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $262.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

