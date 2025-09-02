Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,066 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SRH Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

