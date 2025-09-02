Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 772,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 42.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $477,700.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,729 shares in the company, valued at $597,230.13. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

