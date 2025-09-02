Comerica Bank Purchases 2,461 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 406.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 134,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 724.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter.

IGF stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9834 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

