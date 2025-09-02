Comerica Bank Purchases 42,597 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation $RYI

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.30% of Ryerson worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $734.61 million, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Ryerson has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $56,222.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,995.84. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

