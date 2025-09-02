Comerica Bank Purchases 743 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 949,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,914 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 48.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 181,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,917,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after purchasing an additional 107,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average of $139.25. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.68 and a 12 month high of $225.38.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

