Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 68,927 Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,771,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,141,000 after acquiring an additional 120,496 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6,368.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,815,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,246,000 after acquiring an additional 223,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $53,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,200. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

