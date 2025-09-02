Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 436.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,931 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Element Solutions by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Element Solutions by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,787,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 224,758 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 321,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Element Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

