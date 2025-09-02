Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Comerica Bank reduced its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $103.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.29.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.