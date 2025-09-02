Comerica Bank Sells 1,050 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.