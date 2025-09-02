Comerica Bank Sells 107,313 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,313 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,123,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,229,000 after buying an additional 109,775 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.0%

DBRG opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.