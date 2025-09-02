Comerica Bank Sells 1,303 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $138.22 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.81.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

