Comerica Bank Sells 14,074 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

