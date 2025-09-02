Comerica Bank Sells 1,756 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 922.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,849,000 after buying an additional 1,095,190 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 445.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 67,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 55,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,512,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,505,000 after buying an additional 280,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.2%

VOYA opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

