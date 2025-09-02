Comerica Bank Sells 321 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 41.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 75.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 173,366 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AOS stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.