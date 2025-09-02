Comerica Bank Sells 4,023 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 748.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Bank of America upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $238.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,216,909 shares of company stock valued at $717,287,181 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.