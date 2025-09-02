Comerica Bank Sells 434 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $4,170,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $8,637,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

